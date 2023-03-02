Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
