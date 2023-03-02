Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 408,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Stories

