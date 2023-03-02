TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.