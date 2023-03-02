TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

