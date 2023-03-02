TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Down 3%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.27 ($7.73) and last traded at €7.31 ($7.78). 1,003,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.54 ($8.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.58 and a 200-day moving average of €7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

