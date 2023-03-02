Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

