Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Taseko Mines Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of TGB opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.