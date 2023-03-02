Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.28) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.83) to GBX 850 ($10.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

