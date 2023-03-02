Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.78 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 4.1 %

LON TW opened at GBX 118.15 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 738.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 142 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.83 ($1.51).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

