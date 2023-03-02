TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 6.3 %

TC Biopharm stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 95,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,483. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TC Biopharm Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

