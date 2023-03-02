TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 608.3% in February

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TDK has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. TDK had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

