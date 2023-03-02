Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $77.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
