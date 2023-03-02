Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Telesat Price Performance

TSAT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Telesat has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Telesat by 376.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Telesat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telesat by 47.3% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Telesat in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

