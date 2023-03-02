Telsey Advisory Group Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.46.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.