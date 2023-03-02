Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

URBN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 362,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 132.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

