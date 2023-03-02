Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 335.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 285,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,550. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Templeton Global Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,876 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $174,949.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,729,058 shares in the company, valued at $152,920,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,858,289 shares of company stock worth $14,121,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,025,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after buying an additional 3,903,165 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,990,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 4,167,386 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,472,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 950,499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,928,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,781 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.