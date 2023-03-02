Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a growth of 306.9% from the January 31st total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 547,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,898. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

