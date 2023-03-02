Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the January 31st total of 104,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,945. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

