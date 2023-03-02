TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as high as C$3.56. TeraGo shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 1,930 shares.
TeraGo Stock Up 12.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The firm has a market cap of C$73.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
