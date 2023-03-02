Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.70

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.70 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 257.02 ($3.10). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.08), with a volume of 23,347,348 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 298 ($3.60).

The company has a market cap of £18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.83.

In other news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($45,251.60). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,463. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

