Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

