The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on April 26th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.774 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 649,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,183,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

