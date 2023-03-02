The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,080. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.