The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,080. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About The Descartes Systems Group

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.