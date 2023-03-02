The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,250. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.