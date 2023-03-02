The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $14.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 0.31. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,760,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,037,324.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,760,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,037,324.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

