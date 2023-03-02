The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

HIG stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,837. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,285 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,980,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

