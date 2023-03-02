The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,073.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,758 shares of company stock worth $427,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Stock Down 0.5 %

About Real Good Food

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.