The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
St. Joe Stock Down 1.8 %
JOE stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
Featured Stories
