The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.8 %

JOE stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

