The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.8 %

JOE stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.