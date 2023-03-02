Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 303,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.