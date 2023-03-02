Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 303,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

