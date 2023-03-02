Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 18.8 %

NASDAQ:THCPW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.