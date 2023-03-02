thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.34 ($7.81) and last traded at €7.22 ($7.68). 3,606,816 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.10 ($7.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.89.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.
