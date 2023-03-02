Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.94

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 367437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.