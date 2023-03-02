TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Update

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315,858 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 590,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USCT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,392. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

