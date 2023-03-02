TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Up 68.7% in February

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGY stock remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,464. TLGY Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

