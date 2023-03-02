Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.43

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and traded as high as $82.72. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $82.72, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
TMTNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.
