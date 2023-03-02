Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$2.55 on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. 1,865,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,379. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$45.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,506,594.32. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Insiders purchased 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

