Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.00.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$2.55 on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. 1,865,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,379. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$45.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
