Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TYIDY stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

