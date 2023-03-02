Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Transcontinental Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

