TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

