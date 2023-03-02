TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.