Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $117.52 million and $319,034.11 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00424846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.27 or 0.28716772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.