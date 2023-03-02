Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TFPM opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

