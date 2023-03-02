Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TSU traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,830. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.