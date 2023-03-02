Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 0.3%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.52 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.81). 2,376,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,624,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 32,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £21,108.48 ($25,471.80). Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

