Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 87.4% in February

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 36.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of TRKA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 258,803,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,628,375. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.44.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

