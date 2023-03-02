TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.55. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 11,007 shares traded.

TRX Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold Co. will post 0.0535885 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.