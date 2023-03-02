Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 16.1% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,413. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

