Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.22

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.22 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 1705427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

