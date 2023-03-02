UDR, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 166.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its position in UDR by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in UDR by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in UDR by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 525,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

