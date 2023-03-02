Uniper (ETR:UN01) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.72 ($2.90) and last traded at €2.73 ($2.90). 187,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.74 ($2.92).

Uniper Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

