Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $18.81 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

