urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,743. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

