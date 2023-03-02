USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.66 billion and $3.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00423049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.50 or 0.28595295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,654,792,204 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.